Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Morningstar’s New Generative AI Index Could Unlock Opportunities in OpenAI and Anthropic for Everyday ETF Investors

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock
Hands of robot and human touching on big data network connection by PopTika via Shutterstock

Behind every great passively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an index. Sometimes, those indexes were contrived to sell a product. And in the case of the new Morningstar PitchBook GenAI 20 Index, which launched on Jan. 15, 2026, I’d be shocked if one or more ETFs doesn’t emerge quickly. 

Regardless of whether you’re starving for the next AI stock ETF or not, there’s something worth cheering here. 

Morningstar research is a longtime Wall Street staple. I’m old enough to remember the company distributing mutual fund research via floppy disk. That was before it added stock research and when ETFs were only a twinkle in the eye of asset allocators. 

What’s different this time is that Morningstar, creator of many indexes that back prominent ETFs in the equity growth, dividend, and non-U.S. stock space, has standardized what the company calls a “perpetual benchmark that bridges the gap between private tech giants and the public stock market.”

A New Index Focused on OpenAI and Anthropic, Not Nvidia 

The index is heavily weighted toward the "Big Four” as it refers to them. That’s not a subset of the Magnificent 7, but a foursome of private companies. Those include Anthropic (19% of index assets), better known for its Claude LLM. That firm is in talks to raise $10 billion at a whopping $350 billion valuation. It is aiming for a late 2026 IPO. 

Another top holding (21% of assets) is Databricks, which raised $4 billion at a $134 billion valuation last time out.  The company’s revenue grew at about 55% the past year, as it shifts toward agentic AI. That helps businesses create autonomous agents that reason on their own. Which is amazing and scary at the same time. Databricks also appears bound for an IPO this year

And what fund of this nature would be complete without a hefty allocation to OpenAI (19%). ChatGPT is still the biggest private name in AI, recently valued at more than half a trillion dollars. 

Morningstar is a “perpetual tracking index,” in that these private companies will remain in the index after they go public. That’s unique. And, the index excludes hardware businesses, so no Nvidia (NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), or other chip stocks here. The focus is on models and software. The fund will be valued using PitchBook’s mark-to-market data for private companies. That updates values every day, based  on their latest private funding rounds and secondary market trades.

AI is obviously not just about the current slate of public companies anymore, and ETFs leveraging this exciting new index could be just around the corner. 

Rob Isbitts is a semi-retired fiduciary investment advisor and fund manager. Find his investment research at ETFYourself.com. To copy-trade Rob’s portfolios, check out the new PiTrade app. His new blog on racehorse ownership as an alternative asset is at HorseClaiming.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 187.69 +0.64 +0.34%
Nvidia Corp
TSM 342.28 +0.64 +0.19%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open as TSMC Reignites AI Optimism, U.S. Economic Data and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot