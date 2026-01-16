Moderna's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases. The company is valued at $15.9 billion by market cap. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MRNA to report a loss of $2.79 per share on a diluted basis, down 11.6% from $2.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect MRNA to report loss per share of $7.93, up 10.6% from $8.87 in fiscal 2024. Its loss per share is expected to rise 13.2% year-over-year to $6.88 in fiscal 2026.

MRNA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 13.2% during this period. However, it outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 11.7% returns over the same time frame.

MRNA's underperformance is due to declining COVID vaccine demand, with product revenues under pressure. The company expects continued headwinds from lower global vaccination rates, particularly in the U.S., forecasting a 20% to 40% revenue decrease.

On Nov. 6, 2025, MRNA shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q3 results. Its loss per share of $0.51 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.15. The company’s revenue was $1 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $860.1 million. MRNA expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MRNA stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 19 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” While MRNA currently trades above its mean price target of $35.15, the Street-high price target of $135 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 243%.