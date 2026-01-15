Earnings Preview: What to Expect From CBRE Group's Report

Dallas, Texas-based CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. Valued at $49 billion by market cap, the company offers property management, valuation, real estate investment, and advisory services. CBRE operates offices, data centers, multi-family, hotels, gaming, and retail sectors. The world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CBRE to report a profit of $2.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 15.5% from $2.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CBRE to report EPS of $6.33, up 24.1% from $5.10 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.7% year over year to $7.26 in fiscal 2026.

CBRE stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 32% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 3.4% gains over the same time frame.

CBRE's strong performance is driven by robust leasing momentum, solid facilities management growth, and a rebound in the U.S. office activity. The company saw data center revenue growth, double-digit growth in project management and advisory segments, and strong leasing in the U.S. and international markets like Japan and India. Management expects continued data center demand, market share gains, and cost synergies to drive future growth.

On Oct. 23, 2025, CBRE shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.61 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.47. The company’s revenue was $10.3 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $9.9 billion. CBRE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.25 to $6.35.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CBRE stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” CBRE’s average analyst price target is $188.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.2% from the current levels.