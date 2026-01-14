Barchart.com
Hogs Rallying on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are rallying on Wednesday, with contracts up $1.15 to $1.35 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down a dime on Jan 12 at $80.50. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday morning report was 12 cents lower at $91.68 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 474,000 head, with the weekly tally at 991,000. That is 2,000 head shy of last week but 62,597 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $85.800, up $1.175,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $92.600, up $1.350

May 26 Hogs are at $96.700, up $1.275,


