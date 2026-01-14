Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Biogen's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Biogen Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Biogen Inc logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. (BIIB) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Valued at a market cap of $26.2 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $1.72 per share, down 50% from $3.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, its EPS of $4.81 exceeded the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 23.7%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BIIB to report a profit of $14.89 per share, down 9.6% from $16.47 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow marginally year-over-year to $15.01 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Biogen has lagged behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.7% return over the past 52 weeks, with its shares up 18.7%. However, it has outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV10.8% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On Dec. 19, shares of Biogen rose 2.9% after RBC Capital reaffirmed its “Outperform” rating and maintained a $210 price target, naming the stock a top large-cap pick for 2026. The firm pointed to signs of stabilization in Biogen’s core business and projected continued growth of its Alzheimer’s treatment Leqembi over the coming year, reinforcing its optimistic outlook on the company’s overall trajectory.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about BIIB’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 34 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy," and 19 suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for BIIB is $187.11, indicating a 4.9% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 156.85 +0.11 +0.07%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,923.60 -40.14 -0.58%
S&P 500 Index
BIIB 167.60 -10.70 -6.00%
Biogen Inc

Most Popular News

Tim Cook at Austin Community College via Wikimedia Commons 1
Ignore the Apple Noise and Consider Buying Qualcomm Stock for 2026
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
If You Missed the Boat, Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Options Are Giving You Another Ticket
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 3
Alphabet Stock Is Still Undervalued According to Analysts - 1 Month GOOGL Puts Yield 2.50%
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Worried About Nvidia’s China Business? CEO Jensen Huang Says This Is the Top Indicator to Watch.
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Could Be Just a Few Weeks Away from a Major Downside Catalyst. How to Play NVDA Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot