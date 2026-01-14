Tyler Technologies Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL), headquartered in Plano, Texas, provides integrated information management solutions and services. With a market cap of $19.2 billion, the company's client base includes local government offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The software giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect TYL to report a profit of $2.04 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.1% from $1.87 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect TYL to report EPS of $8.75, up 15.4% from $7.58 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.8% year over year to $9.87 in fiscal 2026.
TYL stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 21.2% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29% gains over the same time frame.
On Oct. 29, 2025, TYL shares closed down more than 6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.97 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.88. The company’s revenue was $595.9 million, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $594.8 million. TYL expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11.30 to $11.50, and revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on TYL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” TYL’s average analyst price target is $633.10, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 42.9% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.