The U.S. Economy Is Surprisingly Resilient. 1 Trade to Make Now as a Result.

March Treasury note (ZNH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March U.S. Treasury note futures that prices are trending lower. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line has just crossed below the red trigger line. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy has shown resilience, as seen by recent data, while inflation remains a bit too high for the Federal Reserve’s comfort. Both suggest the Fed will likely not be able to ease its monetary policy as much as it hinted just a few months ago. That’s bearish for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in March T-Note futures below chart support at 111.29.0 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 110.00, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at 112.26.0.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):