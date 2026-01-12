Hogs Falling at Monday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are showing $1.125 to $1.47 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 13 cents on Jan 8 at $80.85.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was $1.91 higher at $94.23 per cwt. The butt and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.683 million head. That is 149,191 head above the same week last year.
Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.175, down $1.125,
Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.300, down $1.475
May 26 Hogs are at $94.500, down $1.350,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.