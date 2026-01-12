Hogs Falling at Monday’s Midday

Pig grazing in a field by Santiago Gonzalez via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are showing $1.125 to $1.47 gains at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 13 cents on Jan 8 at $80.85.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was $1.91 higher at $94.23 per cwt. The butt and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.683 million head. That is 149,191 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $84.175, down $1.125,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.300, down $1.475