Soybean Meal Has Momentum. How Much Higher Can Prices Go?

Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
March soybean meal (ZMH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March soybean meal futures that prices have rebounded from the early January low and the bulls have gained some momentum. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. Seasonality studies also favor the soybean complex futures leaning bullish the next month or so.

Fundamentally, China has continued to purchase U.S. soybeans and appears to be living up to its pledge to purchase even more U.S. beans in the coming months.

A move in March soybean meal futures above chart resistance at $305.00 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $326.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is seen at the January low of $295.20.

