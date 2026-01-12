Soybean Meal Has Momentum. How Much Higher Can Prices Go?

March soybean meal (ZMH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March soybean meal futures that prices have rebounded from the early January low and the bulls have gained some momentum. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. Seasonality studies also favor the soybean complex futures leaning bullish the next month or so.

Fundamentally, China has continued to purchase U.S. soybeans and appears to be living up to its pledge to purchase even more U.S. beans in the coming months.

A move in March soybean meal futures above chart resistance at $305.00 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $326.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is seen at the January low of $295.20.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you.