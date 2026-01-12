Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

CMS Energy's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
CMS Energy Corporation logo on phone and stock pricing-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
CMS Energy Corporation logo on phone and stock pricing-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $21.3 billion, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) operates through Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy segments, providing electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers across the state.

The Jackson, Michigan-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast CMS to report an adjusted EPS of $0.96, up 10.3% from $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the energy company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.59, a rise of 7.5% from $3.34 in fiscal 2024.

www.barchart.com

Shares of CMS have returned 5.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX17.7% increase and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLU11.9% gain over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of CMS Energy rose 1.3% on Oct. 30 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.93 and revenue of $2.02 billion. Confidence was further boosted by CMS Energy raising its 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.56 - $3.60 and initiating 2026 guidance at $3.80 - $3.87.

Analysts' consensus view on CMS’ stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy" and eight suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target for CMS Energy is $79.15, suggesting a potential upside of 13.1% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 42.51 +0.52 +1.24%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,966.28 +44.82 +0.65%
S&P 500 Index
CMS 69.99 +0.14 +0.20%
Cms Energy Corp

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 3
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 4
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot