Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

A $200 Billion Reason to Buy Opendoor Stock Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Home for sale single family suburbs by Osarieme Eweka via iStock
Home for sale single family suburbs by Osarieme Eweka via iStock

Opendoor (OPEN) shares are pushing notably higher today after President Donald Trump signaled plans of directing the federal government to invest $200 billion in mortgage bonds. 

According to his latest Truth Social post, “this will drive mortgage rates down, monthly payments down, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable in the USA.”

Despite today’s surge, Opendoor stock remains down more than 25% versus its 52-week high. 

www.barchart.com

Why Opendoor Stock Soared on Trump’s Social Media Post

Opendoor Technologies is a San Francisco-headquartered “iBuyer” – it purchases homes directly from sellers and resells them to buyers, earning revenue from seller fees and resale margins. 

Naturally, it benefits when housing affordability improves, since lower mortgage rates often mean faster turnover and increased customer engagement. 

Trump’s policy aimed at stimulating housing demand could prove a major tailwind for OPEN stock because the company relies heavily on transaction volume and liquidity in the housing market. 

For investors, it’s a catalyst that could boost Opendoor’s revenue growth and accelerate its overall path to profitability, making its stock more attractive to bet on a potential housing market rebound 

OPEN Shares Remain Super Risky to Own in 2026

While Trump’s recent social media post is evidently constructive for Opendoor shares, they remain a high-risk investment for 2026. 

Why? Mostly because the company is notorious for posting recurring net losses and thin margins, even during housing booms, making its current valuation look stretched relative to fundamentals.

More importantly, OPEN’s price action in recent months has been driven more by sentiment than earnings strength. This meme stock status exposes investors to excess volatility, making it more like a gamble than an investment. 

Note that Opendoor Technologies has historically (over the past five years) crashed over 11% on average in February. This seasonal trend makes it even less attractive to buy on Jan. 9. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Opendoor Technologies?

Investors are recommended against chasing the rally in OPEN shares also because Wall Street has a consensus “Hold” rating only on the Nasdaq-listed firm. 

The mean target on Opendoor stock remains at $2.52 only, signaling it could plummet some 70% from here over the next 12 months.   

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OPEN 7.28 +0.85 +13.22%
Opendoor Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 1
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
Cooling Towers at Night by Urciser via Shuttershock 2
The 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy for 2026
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 3
MSTR Stock Breaks Above 20-Day Moving Average on MSCI Win. Should You Buy Shares Here?
Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 4
Here’s How You Can Intercept IONQ Stock’s Play-Action Pass for a 127% Payout
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Follow the Smart Money: 2 Undervalued Stocks With Aggressive Share Buybacks and Unusual Options Activity
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot