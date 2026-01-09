A $200 Billion Reason to Buy Opendoor Stock Today

Home for sale single family suburbs by Osarieme Eweka via iStock

Opendoor (OPEN) shares are pushing notably higher today after President Donald Trump signaled plans of directing the federal government to invest $200 billion in mortgage bonds.

According to his latest Truth Social post, “this will drive mortgage rates down, monthly payments down, and make the cost of owning a home more affordable in the USA.”

Despite today’s surge, Opendoor stock remains down more than 25% versus its 52-week high.

Why Opendoor Stock Soared on Trump’s Social Media Post

Opendoor Technologies is a San Francisco-headquartered “iBuyer” – it purchases homes directly from sellers and resells them to buyers, earning revenue from seller fees and resale margins.

Naturally, it benefits when housing affordability improves, since lower mortgage rates often mean faster turnover and increased customer engagement.

Trump’s policy aimed at stimulating housing demand could prove a major tailwind for OPEN stock because the company relies heavily on transaction volume and liquidity in the housing market.

For investors, it’s a catalyst that could boost Opendoor’s revenue growth and accelerate its overall path to profitability, making its stock more attractive to bet on a potential housing market rebound

OPEN Shares Remain Super Risky to Own in 2026

While Trump’s recent social media post is evidently constructive for Opendoor shares, they remain a high-risk investment for 2026.

Why? Mostly because the company is notorious for posting recurring net losses and thin margins, even during housing booms, making its current valuation look stretched relative to fundamentals.

More importantly, OPEN’s price action in recent months has been driven more by sentiment than earnings strength. This meme stock status exposes investors to excess volatility, making it more like a gamble than an investment.

Note that Opendoor Technologies has historically (over the past five years) crashed over 11% on average in February. This seasonal trend makes it even less attractive to buy on Jan. 9.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Opendoor Technologies?

Investors are recommended against chasing the rally in OPEN shares also because Wall Street has a consensus “Hold” rating only on the Nasdaq-listed firm.