The Bears Have Invaded Europe: Make This 1 Euro Trade Now

March Euro currency (E6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Euro currency futures that prices are trending down and have just hit a four-week low. The bears have the near-term technical advantage. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down.

Fundamentally, the U.S. economy is on better footing than the European Union economy. Geopolitical fires smoldering around the globe at present also favor the safe-haven greenback over the Euro.

A move in the March Euro currency below chart support at 1,1670 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.1450 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at 1.1775.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):