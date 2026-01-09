Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Labcorp’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Labcorp Holdings Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock
Labcorp Holdings Inc_ logo on laptop-by monticello via Shutterstock

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH), headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, stands as a premier global life sciences company specializing in clinical laboratory services. It manages one of the largest worldwide networks of labs and patient service centers in routine clinical, oncology, genetics, and esoteric diagnostics. Labcorp partners with physicians, hospitals, biopharma firms, and patients to advance healthcare decisions and accelerate drug development. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion

The company is expected to report its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 soon. Ahead of the release, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the company’s bottom-line trajectory. 

Analysts expect Labcorp to report a profit of $3.95 per share on a diluted basis for Q4, up 14.5% year-over-year (YOY). The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus EPS estimates, topping them in all four trailing quarters. For the full fiscal year 2025, Wall Street analysts expect Labcorp’s diluted EPS to grow by 12% annually to $16.32, followed by a 7.8% improvement to $17.59 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Labcorp’s stock has been underperforming the broader market over the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 8.7%, but over the past six months, it has been down 1.1%. On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has increased by 17% and 11.2% over the same periods, respectively. 

Next, we compare the stock with its own sector’s performance. The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has gained 12.6% over the past 52 weeks and 17.2% over the past six months. Therefore, the stock has also underperformed its sector over these periods. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, 2025, Labcorp reported its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025. The company’s total revenue increased 8.6% YOY to $3.56 billion, matching Wall Street analysts’ forecasts, as its diagnostics and central laboratory businesses continued to show momentum. Its adjusted EPS was $4.18 for the quarter, up 19.4% from the prior-year period and above Street analysts’ $4.13 estimate. 

However, due to currency fluctuations and changes in acquisition timing, Labcorp lowered the midpoint of its fiscal 2025 revenue growth guidance range by 40 bps. The company’s stock dropped 5.8% intraday on Oct. 28 and a further 4.5% on Oct. 29. 

Wall Street analysts have been bullish about Labcorp’s future. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Strong Buy.” The rating configuration has remained the same over the past three months. The stock has 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.” The mean price target of $300.70 implies an 18.1% upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $342 implies 34.3% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.61 +0.49 +0.31%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,921.46 +0.53 +0.01%
S&P 500 Index
LH 254.67 +0.94 +0.37%
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Unusual Volume in Marvell Technology Put Options - Is MRVL Stock Undervalued?
Image of Jeff Bezos by Daniel Oberhaus via Wikimedia Commons 2
Jeff Bezos Launched a Secretive AI Startup in 2025 That Should Give Wall Street Chills
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
This Nuclear Energy Stock Stole the Show in 2025. Should You Keep Buying It for 2026?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 4
Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Using VIX Butterflies as a Tactical Volatility Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot