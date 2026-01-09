Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Kenvue’s Report

With a market cap of $32.1 billion, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is a global consumer health company focused on over-the-counter medicines, personal care, and skin health products. Headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, Kenvue was spun off from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in 2023 and owns a portfolio of widely recognized, heritage brands with strong market positions across everyday health categories.
Kenvue is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect KVUE to report an adjusted EPS of $0.22, down 15.4% from $0.26 reported in the year-ago quarter. On a positive note, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has met or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2025, Kenvue is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $1.03, down 9.7% from $1.14 reported in 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to rebound 5.8% year over year to $1.09 per share.
KVUE stock prices have plummeted 19.5% over the past 52 weeks, struggling to keep pace with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 1.4% dip and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17% gains during the same time frame.
On Nov. 3, Kenvue shares surged 12.3% after Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) announced an agreement to acquire the company in a cash-and-stock deal valuing Kenvue at approximately $48.7 billion. The acquisition brings together two major consumer brands, creating a broad portfolio of everyday health and personal care products with significant global reach.
Analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects. Kenvue has a consensus “Hold” rating overall, a step down from “Moderate Buy” rating three months ago. Of the 12 analysts covering the stock, opinions include two “Strong Buys” and ten “Holds.” Its mean price target of $19 suggests an 11.8% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.