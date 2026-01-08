Hogs Rallying Back on Thursday

Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are showing $1.20 to $1.65 gains across the front months on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 29 cents on Jan 6 at $81.25.

A USDA Export Sale report from this morning showed 27,700 MT of pork sold in the week that ended on January 1. Shipments were 25,750 MT for 2025 and 394 MT for 2026.

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed a monthly record 632.2 million lbs of pork shipped in October, which was also 15.9% above September.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was 93 cents lower at $91.36 per cwt. The loin, butt, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 496,000 head, taking the total to 1.489 million head. That is 129,000 head above a week ago, and 69,079 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $86.025, up $1.225,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $91.925, up $1.650