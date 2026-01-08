Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Rallying Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Lean hog futures are showing $1.20 to $1.65 gains across the front months on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 29 cents on Jan 6 at $81.25. 

A USDA Export Sale report from this morning showed 27,700 MT of pork sold in the week that ended on January 1. Shipments were 25,750 MT for 2025 and 394 MT for 2026.

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed a monthly record 632.2 million lbs of pork shipped in October, which was also 15.9% above September.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was 93 cents lower at $91.36 per cwt. The loin, butt, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 496,000 head, taking the total to 1.489 million head. That is 129,000 head above a week ago, and 69,079 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $86.025, up $1.225,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $91.925, up $1.650

May 26 Hogs are at $96.050, up $1.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 91.925s +1.650 +1.83%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 85.875s +1.075 +1.27%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.950s +1.350 +1.43%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Unusual Volume in Marvell Technology Put Options - Is MRVL Stock Undervalued?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
This Nuclear Energy Stock Stole the Show in 2025. Should You Keep Buying It for 2026?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
The 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for 2026
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Using VIX Butterflies as a Tactical Volatility Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot