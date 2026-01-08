Barchart.com
What to Expect From T. Rowe Price's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

T_ Rowe Price Group Inc_ logo and data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Baltimore, Maryland-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) is a publicly owned investment manager that provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. Valued at $22.8 billion by market cap, the company provides investment advisory services and manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios. The leading asset management firm is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TROW to report a profit of $2.47 per share on a diluted basis, up 16.5% from $2.12 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect TROW to report EPS of $9.76, up 4.6% from $9.33 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.6% year over year to $10.40 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

TROW stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 6.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF15.1% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 31, 2025, TROW shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.81 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.55. The company’s revenue was $1.89 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.85 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TROW stock is moderately bearish, with a “Moderate Sell” rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, nine give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and four recommend a “Strong Sell.” While TROW currently trades above its mean price target of $105.69, the Street-high price target of $128 suggests a notable upside potential of 20.8%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TROW 106.00 -3.01 -2.76%
T Rowe Price Group
XLF 55.61 -0.79 -1.40%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,920.93 -23.89 -0.34%
S&P 500 Index

