Boston Scientific Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties globally. With a market cap of $140.4 billion, the company’s products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, and more. The medTech giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BSX to report a profit of $0.78 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.4% from $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect BSX to report EPS of $3.04, up 21.1% from $2.51 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.5% year over year to $3.45 in fiscal 2026.

BSX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 7.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 14.3% returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 22, 2025, BSX shares closed up by 4% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.75 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.71. The company’s revenue was $5.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $5 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.02 to $3.04.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BSX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 26 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” BSX’s average analyst price target is $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.5% from the current levels.