Boston Scientific Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties globally. With a market cap of $140.4 billion, the company’s products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, and more. The medTech giant is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Feb. 4.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect BSX to report a profit of $0.78 per share on a diluted basis, up 11.4% from $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect BSX to report EPS of $3.04, up 21.1% from $2.51 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.5% year over year to $3.45 in fiscal 2026.
BSX stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 7.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 14.3% returns over the same time frame.
On Oct. 22, 2025, BSX shares closed up by 4% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.75 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.71. The company’s revenue was $5.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $5 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.02 to $3.04.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on BSX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 26 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold.” BSX’s average analyst price target is $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.5% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.