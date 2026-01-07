Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Meta Platforms’ Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Meta Platforms Inc sign with logo by- Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Meta Platforms Inc sign with logo by- Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Founded in 2004, California-based Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality and mixed reality headsets, augmented reality, and wearables worldwide. Meta has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate Meta to generate earnings of $8.29 per share, representing an increase of 3.4% from $8.02 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the current year, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $29.40, indicating a 23.2% increase from $23.86 reported in fiscal 2024. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 4.2% year over year (YoY) to $30.63 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of META have surged 4.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 18.6% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, META stock dipped 11.3% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $51.2 billion, surpassing the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, META’s adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $7.25, comfortably beating the Street’s expectations as well. Despite the rosy results for the quarter, investor confidence was brought down due to the company’s rising capital expenditure in the coming quarter for AI infrastructure, data centers, chips, and server expansion. Additionally, a huge loss in META’s AR/VR arm, Reality Labs, costing around $3.8 billion, also raised a red flag in the eyes of investors.

Analysts’ consensus view on META is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among 55 analysts covering the stock, 44 suggest a “Strong Buy,” three give a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining eight analysts give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $840.06 represents a 27.2% potential upside to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 660.62 +1.83 +0.28%
Meta Platforms Inc
$SPX 6,944.82 +42.77 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 117.33 -0.42 -0.36%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 2
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 3
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot