What to Expect From Meta Platforms’ Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Founded in 2004, California-based Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality and mixed reality headsets, augmented reality, and wearables worldwide. Meta has a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion and is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts anticipate Meta to generate earnings of $8.29 per share, representing an increase of 3.4% from $8.02 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the current year, analysts forecast the company to report an EPS of $29.40, indicating a 23.2% increase from $23.86 reported in fiscal 2024. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 4.2% year over year (YoY) to $30.63 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of META have surged 4.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 18.6% return during the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, META stock dipped 11.3% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $51.2 billion, surpassing the Wall Street estimates. Moreover, META’s adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $7.25, comfortably beating the Street’s expectations as well. Despite the rosy results for the quarter, investor confidence was brought down due to the company’s rising capital expenditure in the coming quarter for AI infrastructure, data centers, chips, and server expansion. Additionally, a huge loss in META’s AR/VR arm, Reality Labs, costing around $3.8 billion, also raised a red flag in the eyes of investors.

Analysts’ consensus view on META is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among 55 analysts covering the stock, 44 suggest a “Strong Buy,” three give a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining eight analysts give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $840.06 represents a 27.2% potential upside to current price levels.