Here's What to Expect From Danaher's Next Earnings Report

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $162.7 billion by market cap. The leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DHR to report a profit of $2.14 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect DHR to report EPS of $7.71, up 3.1% from $7.48 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.7% year over year to $8.38 in fiscal 2026.

DHR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 13.7% returns over the same time frame.

Danaher's underperformance is due to cautious outlook amid uncertainties, including China's policy headwinds and restrained life sciences spending. Management expects modest recovery in bioprocessing and diagnostics, with efforts to mitigate China's volume-based procurement impacts and localize manufacturing.

On Oct. 21, 2025, DHR shares closed up by 5.9% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.89 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.71. The company’s revenue was $6.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $6 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.70 to $7.80.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DHR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” DHR’s average analyst price target is $258.24, indicating a potential upside of 9.2% from the current levels.