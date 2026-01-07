Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Danaher's Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Danaher Corp_ logo on vial-by Melnilov Dmitriy via Shutterstock
Danaher Corp_ logo on vial-by Melnilov Dmitriy via Shutterstock

Washington, the District Of Columbia-based Danaher Corporation (DHR) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services. The company is valued at $162.7 billion by market cap. The leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DHR to report a profit of $2.14 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect DHR to report EPS of $7.71, up 3.1% from $7.48 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.7% year over year to $8.38 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

DHR stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV13.7% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Danaher's underperformance is due to cautious outlook amid uncertainties, including China's policy headwinds and restrained life sciences spending. Management expects modest recovery in bioprocessing and diagnostics, with efforts to mitigate China's volume-based procurement impacts and localize manufacturing.

On Oct. 21, 2025, DHR shares closed up by 5.9% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.89 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.71. The company’s revenue was $6.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $6 billion. DHR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.70 to $7.80.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DHR stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” DHR’s average analyst price target is $258.24, indicating a potential upside of 9.2% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.09 +3.05 +1.97%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,944.82 +42.77 +0.62%
S&P 500 Index
DHR 236.59 +1.23 +0.52%
Danaher Corp

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 2
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 3
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot