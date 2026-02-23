Barchart.com
Hogs Posting Monday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with contracts 30 to 75 cents higher at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $89.61 on Monday morning, up 65 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 36 cents higher on Feb 19 at $87.95.

Managed money cut 16,820 contracts from their large net long position in the week of 2/17, with the net long at 116,461 contracts. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was $2.26 higher at $97.87 per cwt. All primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.516 million head. That was 19,000 head below last week but 14,671 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $94.000, up $0.325,

May 26 Hogs  are at $99.025, up $0.750

Jun 26 Hogs are at $108.475, up $0.650,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

