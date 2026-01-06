Barchart.com
Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Lean hog futures posted are back to mixed action so far on Tuesday, with front months within 35 cents of unchanged. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported Tuesday morning due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 23 cents on Jan 2 at $81.62.

The large managed money spec funds were increasing their net long in hog futures and options as of 12/30 by 3,596 contracts to 78,921 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was $1.49 lower at $92.35 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 498,000 head. That is 48,000 head above a week ago, and 52,392 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $85.825, down $0.325,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $91.625, up $0.125

May 26 Hogs are at $95.450, down $0.125,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 91.800 +0.300 +0.33%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 85.975 -0.175 -0.20%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.700 +0.125 +0.13%
Lean Hogs

