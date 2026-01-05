Barchart.com
Invesco Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Invesco Ltd billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Invesco Ltd billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $12 billion, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a publicly owned investment manager based in Atlanta, Georgia. It provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.  

Before this event, analysts expect this asset management company to report a profit of $0.57 per share, up 9.6% from $0.52 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.61 per share in the previous quarter handily exceeded the forecasted figure of $0.44. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IVZ to report a profit of $1.94 per share, up 13.5% from $1.71 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 34% year-over-year to $2.60 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of IVZ have soared 52.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.9% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF13.9% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of Invesco rose 2.8% on Dec. 9, after the firm announced a $500 million buyback of its preference shares from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company at an 18% premium, signaling management’s confidence in its financial strength. Sentiment was further bolstered by a new partnership with LGT Capital Partners to expand U.S. investors' access to private markets.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about IVZ’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," and 10 suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for Invesco is $27.69, indicating a 2.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.93 +0.16 +0.29%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,858.47 +12.97 +0.19%
S&P 500 Index
IVZ 26.94 +0.67 +2.55%
Invesco Plc

