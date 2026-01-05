Invesco Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $12 billion , Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ ) is a publicly owned investment manager based in Atlanta, Georgia. It provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this asset management company to report a profit of $0.57 per share , up 9.6% from $0.52 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $0.61 per share in the previous quarter handily exceeded the forecasted figure of $0.44.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IVZ to report a profit of $1.94 per share, up 13.5% from $1.71 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 34% year-over-year to $2.60 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of IVZ have soared 52.6% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 13.9% uptick over the same time period.

Shares of Invesco rose 2.8% on Dec. 9, after the firm announced a $500 million buyback of its preference shares from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company at an 18% premium, signaling management’s confidence in its financial strength. Sentiment was further bolstered by a new partnership with LGT Capital Partners to expand U.S. investors' access to private markets.