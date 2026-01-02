Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Exxon Mobil's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Exxon Mobil Corp_ gas station -by jectcityimage via iStock
Exxon Mobil Corp_ gas station -by jectcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $507.5 billion, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a global energy company engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and specialty products. The company operates through segments including Upstream; Energy Products; Chemical Products; and Specialty Products, while also pursuing lower-emission technologies and sustainable fuels under the Exxon, Esso, and Mobil brands.

The Spring, Texas-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict the oil giant to report an adjusted EPS of $1.63, down 2.4% from $1.67 in the previous year's quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts project Exxon Mobil to report adjusted EPS of $6.92, a decline of 11.2% from $7.79 in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, the company’s adjusted EPS is projected to rise over 2% year-over-year to $7.06 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

XOM stock has increased 12% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.4% gain. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLE3.1% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.88, shares of XOM fell marginally on Oct. 31 as the company reported revenue of $85.29 billion, below forecasts. Investors also focused on weakness in key segments, including a $1.4 billion year-over-year decline in Chemical Products earnings and lower base volumes, which overshadowed the positive production and cash-flow headlines.

Analysts' consensus rating on XOM stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and 12 "Holds." The average analyst price target for Exxon Mobil is $131.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 44.90 +0.19 +0.42%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,863.11 +17.61 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
XOM 120.75 +0.41 +0.34%
Exxon Mobil Corp

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 1
Intel's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ logo and data- by Piotr Sway via Shutterstock 2
Unusual Activity in Occidental Petroleum Call Options - A Signal Investors Expect a Dividend Hike
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 3
Buy These 6 Down-and-Out Stocks for a ‘Dogs of the Dow' Rebound in 2026
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock 4
After Record Runs for Western Digital and Sandisk in 2025, Consider This 1 Data Center Storage Stock for 2026
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 5
CrowdStrike Insiders Are Offloading CRWD Stock. Should You?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot