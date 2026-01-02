Exxon Mobil's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $507.5 billion , Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) is a global energy company engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and specialty products. The company operates through segments including Upstream; Energy Products; Chemical Products; and Specialty Products, while also pursuing lower-emission technologies and sustainable fuels under the Exxon, Esso, and Mobil brands.

The Spring, Texas-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts predict the oil giant to report an adjusted EPS of $1.63 , down 2.4% from $1.67 in the previous year's quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts project Exxon Mobil to report adjusted EPS of $6.92, a decline of 11.2% from $7.79 in fiscal 2024 . Nevertheless, the company’s adjusted EPS is projected to rise over 2% year-over-year to $7.06 in fiscal 2026.

XOM stock has increased 12% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.4% gain . However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLE ) 3.1% return over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.88, shares of XOM fell marginally on Oct. 31 as the company reported revenue of $85.29 billion, below forecasts. Investors also focused on weakness in key segments, including a $1.4 billion year-over-year decline in Chemical Products earnings and lower base volumes, which overshadowed the positive production and cash-flow headlines.