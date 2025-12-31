Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Should You Buy Berkshire Stock on Warren Buffett’s Last Day as CEO?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) stock remained subdued in the back half of 2025 as markets digested the surprise announcement of Warren Buffett’s departure as chief executive on Dec. 31. 

And while transitional uncertainty is undeniable, there are ample reasons to believe BRK.B shares, under the leadership of incoming CEO Greg Abel, will recover some of their lost ground in 2026. 

Berkshire Hathaway stock is on track to close this year with a 12% gain, significantly below 18% for the benchmark S&P 500 Index ($SPX)

www.barchart.com

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Seen Recovering Under Greg Abel

R-360’s managing partner Barbara Goodstein recommends loading up on BRK.B shares at current levels primarily because ultra-high net worth investors remain bullish on the conglomerate holding firm. 

At the time of writing, Berkshire Hathaway is trading down nearly 7% versus its year-to-date high, which Goodstein dubbed “a succession discount” in a recent interview with CNBC

According to her, “the stock is trading below what it will become [in 2026] because everybody is waiting to see how Greg Abel performs.”

Note that BRK.B has recently pushed past its 200-day moving average (MA), signaling renewed confidence in its company’s future trajectory. 

BRK.B Shares Are Trading at a Discount Currently

Greg Abel is taking the helm at a time when Berkshire Hathaway has roughly $382 billion in cash and Treasury equivalents. 

This unprecedented war chest allows him exceptional flexibility for opportunistic investments and strategic acquisitions that could materially lift the giant’s future performance.

Importantly, discounted cash flow analysis suggests BRK.B is currently trading about 35% below its intrinsic value, indicating material upside potential for patient investors willing to navigate the biggest leadership transition in corporate history. 

Historically (over the past four years), Berkshire Hathaway stock has started the year with a 2.55% rally on average in January, which makes up for another strong reason to stick with it in the near term. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Berkshire Hathaway?

What’s also worth mentioning is that Wall Street analysts remain positive on BRK.B stock heading into 2026. 

The consensus rating on Berkshire Hathaway shares currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $595 indicating potential upside of about 19% from here. 

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BRK.A 755,645.06 +245.06 +0.03%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
$SPX 6,853.37 -42.87 -0.62%
S&P 500 Index
BRK.B 504.00 +0.29 +0.06%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

Most Popular News

Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 1
Apple is an Analyst Favorite, But AAPL Stock Has Been Flat - Shorting Puts Is the Best Play
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Tread Water Ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes
Stack of cigarettes by Andrii Shablovskyi via iStock 3
Altria’s (MO) Unusual Options Activity Just Tipped Its Hand to a Hidden Multi-Dimensional Opportunity
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 4
Is There More to Tuesday's Rally in Metals Than a Simple "Turnaround"?
Ford Motor Co_ logo by- Vera Tikhonova via iStock 5
Is Ford a Dividend Stock Worth Buying for 2026 After Its 34% Rise This Year?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot