Archer Aviation Stock Crashed in 2025. Will 2026 Be the Year Shares Take Flight Again?

A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_

Archer Aviation (ACHR) shares have lost roughly 20% in less than three months, epitomizing the volatility that continues to plague the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry.

Investors have punished ACHR because it’s losing money fast amidst continued uncertainty about the commercial viability and timeline for widespread eVTOL adoption.

Versus its year-to-date low, however, Archer Aviation stock remains up some 21% heading into the new year.

The Case for Owning Archer Aviation Stock

ACHR shares are attractive – especially at the current toned-down valuation – as the company has made meaningful progress toward international commercialization.

In 2026, it plans on launching revenue-generating operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), potentially restoring confidence in its electric aircraft platform and operational capabilities.

Meanwhile, the NYSE-listed firm remains entrenched in the final phase of FAA type certification, a critical milestone required before introducing commercial flights in the U.S. as well.

According to Barchart , options data also currently signal upside in Archer Aviation to north to $10 by April 17 with a put-call ratio of 0.25. This means the eVTOL stock could rally by as much as 28% over the next four months.

The Case Against Owning ACHR Shares

On the flip side, competitive dynamics present significant challenges for Archer Aviation shares.

Its staunch rival, Joby Aviation (JOBY), appears further ahead in the certification race and has secured strategic partnerships with established names like Uber (UBER) and Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Its commitment to becoming a transportation services company rather than an aircraft manufacture only offers significant competitive advantages.

Meanwhile, larger and better-funded aerospace firms like Boeing (BA) are leveraging decades of experience against newer entrants like ACHR as well.

Finally, the technical picture isn’t any better for Archer Aviation either. At the time of writing, it’s trading below its major moving averages (MAs), indicating bears remain in control across multiple timeframes.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Archer Aviation

Despite aforementioned risks, Wall Street remains constructive on Archer Aviation stock for the next 12 months.

The consensus rating on ACHR shares currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with the mean target of $11.61 indicating potential upside of more than 45% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.