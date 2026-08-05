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Corn Extends Weakness to Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock
Corn with green husk via Say-Cheese via iStock

Corn futures closed down a penny to 5 ¾ cents across most contracts at the Wednesday close, as pressure continues. The front months took the brunt of the hit. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 5 1/2 cents at $4.07.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 30,000 MT for 2026/27 and 90,000 for 2027/28.

Export Sales data from USDA will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for 200,000 to 600,000 MT of old crop corn sales in the week ending on July 30. Sales for 2026/27 are seen at 0.7-1.2 MMT

Weekly EIA data showed a total of 1.107 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of July 31. That was down 26,000 bpd from the week prior. Stocks saw a draw of 202,000 barrels to 24.524 million barrels. Ethanol exports were 200,000 bpd in that week, up 63,000 bpd from the week prior, with refiner stocks down 3,000 bpd to 936,000 bpd.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rains across much of IA, MO, IL, IN, WI, MI, and OH over the next week with totals nearing 1 to up to 4 inches in some locations. 

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.36 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.07 1/1, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.60, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $4.75 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.10 3/8, down 6 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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Symbol Last Chg %Chg
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.2482 -0.0592 -1.37%
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ZCPAUS.CM 4.0712 -0.0544 -1.32%
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