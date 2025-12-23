Barchart.com
Here's What to Expect From Verizon Communications' Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Verizon Communications Inc 5g by- rafapress via Shutterstock
Verizon Communications Inc 5g by- rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $167.9 billion, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a telecommunications company that provides wireless, broadband, and wireline communication services to consumers, businesses, and government clients. The New York-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Friday, Jan. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this telecommunications giant to report a profit of $1.06 per share, down 3.6% from $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.21 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 1.7%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect VZ to report a profit of $4.68 per share, up 2% from $4.59 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 3% year-over-year to $4.82 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of VZ have gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16% return and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC19.1% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

VZ delivered mixed Q3 earnings results on Oct. 29, and its shares surged 2.3% as its adjusted EPS climbled 1.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.21 and topped analyst estimates. On the other hand, its operating revenue also rose about 1.5% year over year to $33.8 billion, but fell short of consensus expectations by 1.1%. Meanwhile, VZ  raised its dividend for the 19th consecutive year, further boosting investor confidence.  

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about VZ’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” and 17 suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for VZ is $47.22, indicating an 18.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VZ 39.98 +0.16 +0.40%
Verizon Communications Inc
$SPX 6,878.49 +43.99 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 116.66 +0.14 +0.12%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

