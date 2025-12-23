Here's What to Expect From Verizon Communications' Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $167.9 billion , Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) is a telecommunications company that provides wireless, broadband, and wireline communication services to consumers, businesses, and government clients. The New York-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Friday, Jan. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this telecommunications giant to report a profit of $1.06 per share , down 3.6% from $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.21 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 1.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect VZ to report a profit of $4.68 per share, up 2% from $4.59 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 3% year-over-year to $4.82 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of VZ have gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16% return and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 19.1% uptick over the same time period.

VZ delivered mixed Q3 earnings results on Oct. 29, and its shares surged 2.3% as its adjusted EPS climbled 1.7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.21 and topped analyst estimates. On the other hand, its operating revenue also rose about 1.5% year over year to $33.8 billion, but fell short of consensus expectations by 1.1%. Meanwhile, VZ raised its dividend for the 19th consecutive year , further boosting investor confidence.