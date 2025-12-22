Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Analysts Are Betting Big on Rivian Stock Ahead of 2026. Should You Get In on RIVN Here Too?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Close-up shot of Rivian R1T_ Image by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock_
Close-up shot of Rivian R1T_ Image by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock_
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares have more than doubled already over the past eight months, but a senior Wedbush Securities analyst believes they will push further up in 2026. 

Dan Ives maintained his “Outperform” rating on RIVN last week and raised his price target to $25, indicating potential upside of another 11% from current levels. 

At the time of writing, Rivian stock is trading near its two-year high of of $22.64. 

www.barchart.com

Why Is Wedbush Constructive on Rivian Stock?

Wedbush’s positive call on RIVN shares arrives only days after the electric vehicles (EV) specialist laid out ambitious self-driving goals at its inaugural “Autonomy & AI Day.”

These included a launch of proprietary autonomy processor (RAP1) and an autonomy subscription service in 2026.  

According to Dan Ives, this accelerated push into self-driving will unlock new sales avenues while keeping costs in check. 

Additionally, the R2 rollout will help improve delivery metrics and drive Rivian stock higher next year, he told clients in his latest research note. 

Note that the EV company is currently trading decisively above its key moving averages (50-day, 100-day, 200-day) – indicating the bulls are in control heading into 2026. 

Are RIVN Shares Expensive Heading Into 2026?

Rivian Automotive came in handily above Street estimates in its recently concluded quarter, which makes the EV stock even more attractive for the coming year.

The company’s multibillion-dollar joint venture with a legacy automaker Volkswagen (VWAGY) makes up for another strong reason to believe RIVN can strengthen its competitive positioning. 

From a valuation perspective as well, Rivian remains super attractive, despite its months-long rally. At the time of writing, it’s going for about 5x sales only – significantly cheaper than over 16x for Tesla (TSLA)

Finally, seasonal patterns also warrant buying Rivian shares here, given they’ve historically rallied over 6% in January. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Rivian Automotive

Other Wall Street analysts, however, aren’t as bullish on RIVN stock as Dan Ives. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Rivian shares currently sits at “Hold” only, with the mean target of about $16 indicating potential downside of about 28% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 492.46 +11.26 +2.34%
Tesla Inc
VWAGY 12.2900 +0.0600 +0.49%
Volkswagen Ag ADR
RIVN 22.11 -0.34 -1.51%
Rivian Automotive Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 1
Did Nvidia Just Lose Its Spot as Wall Street’s AI Chip Darling? JPMorgan Says This ‘Overall Top Pick’ Is Better.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
5 "Best of the Best" Dividend Stocks to Own in 2026
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
Nike, Tilray, and Palantir: Their Unusually Active Put Options Will Boost Your Wallet After Christmas
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
The Saturday Spread: How a Little-Known Options Strategy Targets Asymmetric Upside (ORCL, NEE, IRM)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot