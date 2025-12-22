Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Posting Gains to Start the Holiday Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Lean hog futures are up 30 to 65 cents across most contracts at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported this morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on December 18 at $83.73. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 27,436 MT of pork sold in the week ending on December 4. Shipments were tallied at 31,074 MT.

Spec traders were busy adding back to their net long in the week ending on December 9, according to CFTC data. The net long was back up 4,821 contracts to 51,471 contracts in that week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was 74 cents lower at $99.02 per cwt. The loin and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.683 million head. That was 39,000 head below last week but 97,673 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $85.050, up $0.550,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $89.775, up $0.650

May 26 Hogs  is at $93.225, up $0.300,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 89.875 +0.750 +0.84%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 85.350s +0.850 +1.01%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.600s +0.675 +0.73%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 1
Did Nvidia Just Lose Its Spot as Wall Street’s AI Chip Darling? JPMorgan Says This ‘Overall Top Pick’ Is Better.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
5 "Best of the Best" Dividend Stocks to Own in 2026
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
Nike, Tilray, and Palantir: Their Unusually Active Put Options Will Boost Your Wallet After Christmas
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
The Saturday Spread: How a Little-Known Options Strategy Targets Asymmetric Upside (ORCL, NEE, IRM)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot