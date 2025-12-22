Hogs Posting Gains to Start the Holiday Week

Lean hog futures are up 30 to 65 cents across most contracts at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported this morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 15 cents on December 18 at $83.73.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 27,436 MT of pork sold in the week ending on December 4. Shipments were tallied at 31,074 MT.

Spec traders were busy adding back to their net long in the week ending on December 9, according to CFTC data. The net long was back up 4,821 contracts to 51,471 contracts in that week.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was 74 cents lower at $99.02 per cwt. The loin and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.683 million head. That was 39,000 head below last week but 97,673 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs are at $85.050, up $0.550,

Apr 26 Hogs are at $89.775, up $0.650