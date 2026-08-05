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Top Meme Stock Wipes Out $1.4 Billion in Debt With Stock Swap. How to Play It Here.

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock

GameStop (GME) recently moved to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing long-term debt. The retailer turned meme stock legend recently announced that it has agreed to swap approximately $1.4 billion in convertible senior notes for shares of its common stock. 

For a company that built its comeback story on cash and patience, this is another sign that management wants a cleaner balance sheet heading into its biggest deal yet. Let's take a closer look.

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What the Debt Swap Does for GME Stock

GameStop has entered into privately negotiated agreements with existing holders of its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 and 2032. These noteholders are exchanging about $400 million of the 2030 notes and $1 billion of the 2032 notes for shares of Class A common stock.

Once the deal closes, these notes will be canceled, leaving roughly $1.1 billion of 2030 notes and $1.7 billion of 2032 notes still outstanding. However, GameStop's total long-term debt will drop by about $1.4 billion.

GameStop is issuing new shares to the noteholders, and the exchange is expected to close on Sept. 23, 2026. The number of shares issued will be based on GME stock's average price over a 35-day window that started Aug. 3, subject to a price floor.

New shares will dilute the holdings of existing investors. But trading debt for equity, especially notes that carry a 0.00% coupon, is a low-cost way to shrink liabilities without touching the company's cash pile.

To understand why this swap makes sense, it helps to look at how much cash GameStop is sitting on.

The company posted its highest quarterly net income in its history for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Net income came in at $389.6 million, while net sales grew 14% year-over-year (YOY) to $835.3 million. Operating income surged to a record $143.3 million. 

GameStop ended Q1 with $9.7 billion in cash, marketable securities, digital assets and related receivables, and collateral pledged for a derivative asset. That included $8.4 billion in cash and marketable securities alone, up from $6.4 billion a year earlier.

The company's board also approved a new $2 billion share repurchase authorization in June, replacing an older plan from 2019. 

GameStop Aims to Acquire eBay 

None of this debt clean-up happens in a vacuum, given that GameStop wants to acquire eBay (EBAY), a much larger company. In May, GameStop submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all of eBay at $125 per share, split evenly between cash and stock. The proposal values eBay at $55.5 billion. GameStop plans to fund the cash portion using its own balance sheet plus a financing commitment of up to $20 billion from TD Securities.

GME stock shareholders backed the plan at the company's annual meeting in July, voting to increase the number of authorized shares of Class A common stock. The approval gives GameStop the room it needs to issue stock for both the eBay deal and moves like this debt swap.

CEO Ryan Cohen has also stepped back from his own paycheck to keep the focus on the deal. In June, he asked the board to pull his proposed CEO performance award from the shareholder proxy. Cohen has taken no salary and no cash bonus since taking over as chairman and CEO in 2021, and he owns about 9% of the company. Cohen has helped GameStop climb from a $381 million net loss in fiscal 2021 to $418 million in net income in fiscal 2025, while cutting overhead spending by roughly 47%. 

What's Next for GME Stock?

Wiping out $1.4 billion in debt without spending cash provides GameStop with significant financial flexibility.  The company is trying to close a massive acquisition, fund cost cuts at eBay, and keep its retail business growing all at the same time.

The tradeoff is dilution. Every new share issued in this swap is a share that did not exist before, spreading GameStop's earnings across a larger base. Investors will want to watch how many shares actually get issued once the 35-day pricing window wraps up in September.

For now, GameStop is trading a Wall Street headache — convertible debt — for a problem it can control: How many shares it puts into the market.


On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EBAY 108.10 -1.51 -1.38%
Ebay Inc
GME 19.05 -0.16 -0.83%
Gamestop Corp

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