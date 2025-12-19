Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Huntington Bancshares’ Report

Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is a multi-state diversified regional bank holding company for the Huntington National Bank. Valued at $25.9 billion by market cap, Huntington provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services, offering various financial products to corporations and individuals.
The banking major is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results before the market opens on Friday, Jan. 16. Ahead of the event, analysts expect HBAN to report an adjusted profit of $0.40 per share, up 17.7% from $0.34 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Further, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has met or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
For the full fiscal 2025, HBAN is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $1.50, up 21% from $1.24 reported in 2024. In fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further grow 13.3% year-over-year to $1.70 per share.
HBAN’s stock prices have gained 10.6% over the past three months, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 15.4% surge and the Financial Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 14.5% returns during the same time frame.
Huntington Bancshares’ stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 17. The company observed a notable 7.6% year-over-year growth in interest on loans and leases to $2.1 billion. Overall, the company’s interest income inched up 1.7% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. On a more positive note, HBAN reported a notable drop in interest expenses, leading to a 11.2% growth in net interest income to $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, its non-interest income surged 20.1% year-over-year to $628 million.
Overall, the company’s topline came in at $2 billion, up 13.8% year-over-year. Moreover, the company’s net income soared 25.2% year-over-year to $602 million, beating Street’s expectations.
Analysts maintain a positive outlook on the stock. HBAN has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating among the 23 analysts covering it. That’s based on 16 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $19.89 suggests a 13.1% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.