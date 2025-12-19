Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Huntington Bancshares’ Report

Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( HBAN ) is a multi-state diversified regional bank holding company for the Huntington National Bank. Valued at $25.9 billion by market cap, Huntington provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services, offering various financial products to corporations and individuals.

The banking major is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results before the market opens on Friday, Jan. 16. Ahead of the event, analysts expect HBAN to report an adjusted profit of $0.40 per share , up 17.7% from $0.34 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Further, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has met or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, HBAN is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $1.50, up 21% from $1.24 reported in 2024 . In fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further grow 13.3% year-over-year to $1.70 per share.

HBAN’s stock prices have gained 10.6% over the past three months, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 15.4% surge and the Financial Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 14.5% returns during the same time frame.

Huntington Bancshares’ stock prices observed a marginal uptick in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 17. The company observed a notable 7.6% year-over-year growth in interest on loans and leases to $2.1 billion. Overall, the company’s interest income inched up 1.7% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. On a more positive note, HBAN reported a notable drop in interest expenses, leading to a 11.2% growth in net interest income to $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, its non-interest income surged 20.1% year-over-year to $628 million.

Overall, the company’s topline came in at $2 billion, up 13.8% year-over-year. Moreover, the company’s net income soared 25.2% year-over-year to $602 million, beating Street’s expectations.