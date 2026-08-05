A Meta Executive Just Gave AST SpaceMobile a Shoutout. What It Means for ASTS Stock.

Space is no longer just about exploration. It is becoming an important part of how people stay connected every day. On August 4, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 10.69%, extending its five-day gain to 30.50% and reaching its highest level in nearly three weeks.

The move followed a notable update from Meta Platforms (META). A Meta executive said the company recently held a technical and product workshop with AST SpaceMobile. They discussed how WhatsApp could work over AST SpaceMobile’s satellite network.

This could eventually support messaging, voice calls, video, and AI features on standard smartphones, including in places with limited mobile coverage. With Meta now discussing the idea publicly, could ASTS be moving beyond a speculative space stock and toward a broader connectivity story?

ASTS Valuation Faces a Steep Test

Based in Midland, Texas, AST SpaceMobile builds a space-based cellular broadband network for ordinary smartphones. Its market value now stands at $27.29 billion, and the company is still trying to make satellite service feel like normal mobile coverage. ASTS stock is up 30.54% over the past 52 weeks, but still down 5.51% year-to-date (YTD).

Its valuation still looks stretched against the sector. The stock trades at 347.64 times sales and 9.26 times book, while the sector medians are 1.29 times and 1.89 times.

Their March 2026 results showed revenue of $14.74 million, down 72.86% from the prior period. This came alongside net income of -$191.01 million, with net income growth of -158.23%, keeping the company firmly in loss-making territory. It reported an EPS of -$0.66 for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with an estimate of -$0.23. That was a surprise of -186.96%, so the gap between expectations and results remained wide.

The operating cash flow line is improving, with March 2026 operating cash flow at -$48.06M and growth of 32.80%. Net cash flow was $678.9M, though that still marked a 69.31% change from the prior period.

Their balance sheet is larger too, with total assets at $6.05 billion and total assets growth of 20.68%. Total liabilities reached $3.39 billion, after rising 29.30%, which leaves the company with a heavier funding base as it keeps building out its network.

BlueBird Launches and Capital Boost

AST SpaceMobile is pushing closer to full buildout. Its BlueBird 11, 12, and 13 are set for launch today, August 5, from Cape Canaveral on a Falcon 9, with liftoff targeted for 3:42 a.m. EST and a backup window that runs until 5:18 a.m. EST. This mission keeps the company’s direct-to-device network moving forward.

Control over launch access is becoming a bigger part of the plan. AST SpaceMobile has been exploring vertical integration , including possible partnerships or acquisitions tied to launch services, as it tries to cut its dependence on outside providers. That lines up with the company’s broader push to keep more of the satellite chain in-house, from manufacturing to deployment.

Funding is helping make that strategy possible. AST SpaceMobile completed a $1.15 billion private offering of convertible senior notes due 2034, made up of $1.0 billion of 1.625% notes and a fully exercised $150 million option. The deal includes a capped call hedge that lifts the effective conversion price to $149.20 per share, while keeping expected dilution below 2%.

Taken together, they all point to a company trying to control more of its own buildout.

ASTS Earnings Outlook And Analyst View

AST SpaceMobile goes into its next earnings test on August 10, after market close. For the June 2026 quarter, analysts expect a loss of $0.28 a share, better than the $0.41 loss a year ago, which points to a 31.71% YOY improvement.

That is part of why Piper Sandler’s latest call got attention. Alexander Potter started coverage with an “Overweight” rating and a $100 target price. He said SpaceX has shaped the space sector, but ASTS looks like the cleaner one-year risk and reward.

The broader view is still positive, though not overly aggressive. A consensus of 14 analysts now gives ASTS a “Moderate Buy” rating. Their average price target is $85.15, which implies an upside of 25.13%.

Conclusion

AST SpaceMobile’s Meta and WhatsApp workshop offers useful validation for its direct-to-device strategy, but it does not remove the company’s execution risk. Key catalysts remain BlueBird launches, carrier agreements, and proof that satellite connectivity can generate recurring commercial revenue. ASTS will likely stay highly responsive to launch updates and quarterly results. Still, the stock’s rich valuation leaves limited room for disappointing results, delays, funding concerns, or weaker-than-expected operational progress over time.