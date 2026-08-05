Corn Losses Extend to Wednesday’s Midday

Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock

Corn futures are continuing to slide, with contracts down 5 to 6 cents so far on Wednesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 cents at $4.07 1/2.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of corn to Mexico this morning, with 30,000 MT for 2026/27 and 90,000 for 2027/28.

Weekly EIA data showed a total of 1.107 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of July 31. That was down 26,000 bpd from the week prior. Stocks saw a draw of 202,000 barrels to 24.524 million barrels. Ethanol exports were 200,000 bpd in that week, up 63,000 bpd from the week prior, with refiner stocks down 3,000 bpd to 936,000 bpd.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows rains across much of IA, MO, IL, IN, WI, MI, and OH over the next week with totals nearing 1 to up to 4 inches in some locations.

StoneX estimated the US corn yield at 184.8 bpa on Tuesday following their customer survey, with a production total at 16.16 bbu.

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.37 1/4, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.07 1/2, down 5 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.60 1/2, down 5 cents,

Mar 27 Corn is at $4.76, down 5 1/2 cents,