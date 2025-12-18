Barchart.com
Hogs Higher on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are up 85 cents to $1 so far on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was down $1.90 in the Thursday morning report at $68.27. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 47 cents on December 16 at $83.87. 

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 30,646 MT of pork sold in the week ending on 11/27 for 2025, with 2,351 MT for 2026 delivery. Shipments were tallied at a 9-week low at 27,091 MT.

CFTC data, now just 2 weeks old, showed spec funds at a net long of 46,650 contracts in lean hog futures and options as of the week ending on December 2. That was a drop of 3,543 contracts from the week prior. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was $2.18 higher to $100.72 per cwt. The belly and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 494,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.462 million head. That was 9,000 head below last week and 927 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $84.000, up $1.000,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $88.925, up $0.975

May 26 Hogs  is at $92.800, up $0.875,


