A Rain Check for Williams-Sonoma: How to Buy the Dip Before It Happens

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) hit a new 52-week high of $250.83 on Tuesday, its 18th new 52-week high of the past 12 months. WSM was one of 135 NYSE and 341 Nasdaq Composite stocks hitting new 52-week highs yesterday.

The specialty retailer’s shares are now up 39% in 2026 and 394% since hitting a 5-year low of $50.79 in May 2022. The Barchart Technical Opinion is a 100% Strong Buy, suggesting WSM’s momentum is not about to end.

Williams-Sonoma’s CEO, Laura Alber, is one of the best leaders of a U.S. public company, and I’m not just talking about retail stocks.

Since taking the top job in May 2010, WSM stock has gained 1,514% cumulatively, or 19% on an annualized basis. That doesn’t include dividends, which it has increased for 21 consecutive years.

The question for investors to answer isn’t whether you should own WSM -- you absolutely should include it in a core portfolio -- but whether now is the time to do so.

I’ll consider the pros and cons of buying WSM at or near an all-time high.

The Cons of Buying WSM Now

As I said in the introduction, momentum is on WSM’s side. Nobody knows how high its share price can go on its latest leg up. However, the two-year chart shown below provides some clarity.

As you can see, the 50-day MA (Moving Average) crossed above the 200-day MA in mid-June at $188.26. As is often the case, the rebound actually started a month earlier around $166. By late June, it had topped out around $244, a 47% move in six weeks. Five weeks later in early August, it hit an all-time high of $250.83 on above-average volume.

Meanwhile, the previous move higher involved the 50-day MA crossing the 200-day MA on Aug. 12, 2025, at $171.74, with the 38% move higher lasting approximately 8 weeks, topping out in mid-August around $210.50.

So, the likelihood of its current leg up moving another 47% higher by mid-September seems unlikely, but admittedly, I am not a technical analyst. I’m highlighting the technical headwinds WSM stock faces.

3 Fundamental Concerns

From a fundamental standpoint, the three biggest concerns at the moment are WSM’s valuation, tariffs and their effect on margins, and consumer spending fatigue.

Free cash flow (FCF) is one of my go-to financial metrics to assess a stock’s current valuation. Williams-Sonoma’s FCF yield is 3.6% based on trailing 12-month FCF of $1.09 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, and an enterprise value of $30.15 billion. I consider FCF yields between 4% and 8% to be fair value.

So, while it’s not obscenely overvalued in relation to today’s trading environment, the FCF yield is nearly three-quarters less than the 12.4% FCF yield in May 2022 when WSM hit a five-year low.

Williams-Sonoma CFO Jeff Howie said in March that the tariff mitigation tactics it used in 2025 to deliver “consistently strong earnings” should also work in 2026. Further, while the company’s guidance hasn’t factored in tariff refunds, that could be a reality before year’s end.

That said, negotiations with vendors and other mitigation tactics can only go on for so long before they lose their effectiveness, and that leads to margin erosion. So far, that hasn’t happened. In the latest 12 months ended May 3, its gross margin was 46.0%, within a couple of basis points of any 12-month reporting period in the past 2-3 years. Nonetheless, it’s something to be aware of.

Lastly, average consumers have spending fatigue. Just ask PepsiCo (PEP) about this. They were forced to lower prices by 15% for Lay’s and Doritos snacks in North America to win back customers. McDonald’s (MCD) has thrown every value deal it can think of to keep U.S. customers visiting its restaurants. The Golden Arches reported on Tuesday that its U.S. same-store sales grew by just 0.8% in the second quarter, below its expectations.

Now, Williams-Sonoma’s customers aren’t the same as McDonald’s -- the former’s demographic is upper-middle and high-income earners while the latter skews average, if not slightly below that -- but they are more strategic about their spending, whether it’s expensive furniture, a trip abroad, or a meal out.

If consumer sentiment remains low into 2027 -- the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers chart below shows consumer sentiment at the lowest level in the past decade -- it’s hard to imagine that even Williams-Sonoma’s customers won’t scale back their buying.

Source: University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers

Why WSM Is a Great Stock?

As I already mentioned, CEO Laura Alber, in my opinion, is one of the best leaders of any U.S. public company. She’s delivered for shareholders in a big way. That’s one big plus for owning its stock even at record prices.

The company’s net debt as of Q2 2026 was $842.0 million, a low 3% of its market cap. Even when WSM was trading at a five-year low in May 2022, the company’s balance sheet was rock-solid with a net debt of $925.0 million, or just 12% of its market cap. You want to own stocks with solid balance sheets, especially in times of uncertainty.

On the profitability front, Williams-Sonoma’s return on capital over the past five fiscal years has ranged between a high of 31.1% in 2022 and a low of 23.6% in 2023; in the 12 months ended May 3, it was 25.7%, which is still a healthy return considering it was 16.5% in Alber’s first year as CEO.

Year in, year out, Williams-Sonoma generates consistent FCF. In the past six fiscal years, it has generated at least $1 billion in FCF five times. During this time, it has repurchased an average of $724 million annually, while also delivering an average of $232 million in dividends in each of those years.

It’s hard to be good at capital allocation without free cash flow. Shareholders can be thankful that Williams-Sonoma management delivers on both fronts.

I could go on about why you should own WSM in the long term. It’s been one of my favourite stocks over the past decade. However, record highs mean some restraint is in order.

That’s where options come into play. WSM’s volume isn’t great, but patient investors can still benefit from them.

In this instance, I might buy a long OTM (out-of-the-money) call with a DTE of 90 to 120 days, which gives the shares enough time to accelerate above the strike price.

However, unlike the long call, I’ll make it a Cash-Secured Call, putting aside the cash to buy 100 shares of WSM at the strike price in the future. Should the share price fall instead of going up by expiration, I could then buy 100 shares for less.

Let’s say the shares rise 20% in the next 107 days to $300. You exercise your right to buy 100 shares of WSM at $260 for a profit of $1,750 [$300 share price - $260 strike price - $22.50 net debit]. You now own the shares with $1,750 in your pocket.

Alternatively, the shares drop 20% by expiration to $200. You lose $2,250, your net debit, but you can then buy 100 shares at $200 each. In the meantime, the cash in your T-bill or other money market product has been earning interest.

In essence, this allows you to postpone your decision on buying WSM at elevated prices, making it an inexpensive raincheck.