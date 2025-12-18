Barchart.com
Invesco Stock: Is IVZ Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Invesco Ltd building logo-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $11.6 billion, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) stands as a major U.S. investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations in more than 20 countries. It provides a broad range of asset management and investment services to retail investors, institutional clients, high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and other entities. 

Companies worth over $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Invesco fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. The company manages diversified portfolios across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, commodity, and alternative strategies and offers a variety of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and private funds. Invesco’s strategies cover growth and value equities, bonds (government, municipal, and corporate), structured securities, and quantitative approaches. The firm’s global assets under management are measured in the trillions of dollars, reflecting a significant presence in both U.S. and international markets. 

Invesco’s rally has been hard to ignore. The wealth-management heavyweight is currently trading just 3.1% below its recent 52-week high of $27.31, reached on Dec. 12, and momentum has been firmly on its side. Shares of IVZ have rallied 19.1% over the past three months, considerably outpacing the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF1% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

The outperformance becomes even more striking over longer horizons. Invesco has surged 48.3% over the past year, surpassing XLF’s 11.3% rise, while the stock has rocketed 81.8% over the past six months, compared with the ETF’s 8.7% advance. 

Technically, the trend remains decisively bullish, with IVZ trading above its 200-day moving average since early July and consistently holding above its 50-day moving average since early May.

www.barchart.com

Invesco shares rose 2.9% in the afternoon session on Dec. 9 after the asset manager announced plans to repurchase $500 million of its preference shares from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company at an 18% premium, a move seen as a vote of confidence in its financial position. Investor sentiment was further supported by Invesco’s new partnership with LGT Capital Partners, aimed at expanding U.S. investors’ access to private markets. 

IVZ has also outpaced its rival, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), which gained 1.5% over the past 52 weeks and 9.9% over the past six months.

Despite IVZ’s recent outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" from the 15 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $27.07 suggests a 2.5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BLK 1,065.00 -3.14 -0.29%
Blackrock Inc
XLF 54.63 -0.01 -0.02%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
IVZ 26.40 +0.37 +1.42%
Invesco Plc

