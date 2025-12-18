Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is CrowdStrike’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is a leading U.S. cybersecurity technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Valued at a market cap of $123.2 billion, it specializes in cloud‑native security solutions designed to prevent breaches and protect enterprise IT infrastructure globally. Its core offering is the Falcon platform, a software‑as‑a‑service (SaaS) suite that provides comprehensive protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data by combining real-time threat detection, automated response, vulnerability management, and AI-powered threat intelligence into a unified, scalable system.

Companies worth over $10 billion are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CRWD fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software infrastructure industry. 

This cybersecurity leader has slipped 17.1% from its 52-week high of $566.90, reached on Nov. 12. Shares of CRWD have surged 5.5% over the past three months, slightly underperforming the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 5.7% dropduring the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, however, CRWD has surged 24.9% in the past year, far outpacing XSW’s marginal decline. The stock is up 37.4% year-to-date compared to XSW’s 7.2% fall. 

The stock has remained mostly above its 200-day moving average throughout the past year. However, it recently slipped below its 50-day average, suggesting a short-term consolidation amid an otherwise strong upward trend.

www.barchart.com

On Dec. 2, CrowdStrike released its third-quarter results, causing shares to rise 2.5%. Total revenue reached approximately $1.23 billion, up 22% year over year, driven by sustained demand for its cloud-native Falcon security platform and a 21% increase in subscription revenue. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) rose 23% to $4.92 billion, including a record net new ARR addition of $264.6 million. While the company reported a GAAP net loss of $34 million due to ongoing investments, non-GAAP operating income hit a record $264.6 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.96, exceeding expectations. 

CRWD has considerably outpaced its rival, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), which dipped 8.9% over the past 52 weeks and surged marginally on a YTD basis. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 47 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $559.05 suggests an 18.9% premium to its current price levels


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWD 470.02 -18.51 -3.79%
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
XSW 187.58 -0.96 -0.51%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR
PANW 183.44 -3.65 -1.95%
Palo Alto Networks Inc

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot