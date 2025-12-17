Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Gets a Wednesday Bounce

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Cotton futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts up 20 to 33 points on the day. Crude oil futures were $1.63 per barrel higher at $56.90. The US dollar index was $0.201 higher to $97.995. 

Spec traders in cotton futures and options were trimming their net short position during the week ending on December 2 by 2,212 contracts. That took their net short to 59,787 contracts.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 5,155 bales at an average price of 61.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points on 12/15 at 73.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 78 bales on December 16 with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last week. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.43, up 33 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 64.53, up 27 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.58, up 20 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.53s +0.27 +0.42%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.43s +0.33 +0.52%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 1
Cathie Wood Keeps Buying the Dip in CoreWeave Stock. Should You?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Says the Dip in Broadcom Stock Is a Screaming Buy. Are You Loading Up on Shares Now?
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 3
S&P Futures Gain as Investors Weigh U.S. Jobs Data, Fed Speak and Micron Earnings in Focus
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock 4
Oracle's Unusual Put Options Activity - A Contrarian Signal - Should Investors Buy ORCL Stock?
amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 5
3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock May Be Poised for Gains in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot