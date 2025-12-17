Cotton Gets a Wednesday Bounce

Cotton futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts up 20 to 33 points on the day. Crude oil futures were $1.63 per barrel higher at $56.90. The US dollar index was $0.201 higher to $97.995.

Spec traders in cotton futures and options were trimming their net short position during the week ending on December 2 by 2,212 contracts. That took their net short to 59,787 contracts.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 5,155 bales at an average price of 61.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points on 12/15 at 73.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 78 bales on December 16 with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last week. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.43, up 33 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.53, up 27 points,