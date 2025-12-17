Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Keysight Technologies Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Keysight Technologies Inc logo and stock chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Keysight Technologies Inc logo and stock chart-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) is a leading technology company that provides electronic design and test solutions used worldwide across communications, industrial, aerospace, defense, automotive, and semiconductor industries. The firm’s products include oscilloscopes, network analyzers, modular instruments, software for electronic design automation, and advanced test systems that support innovation from research to manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, and has a market cap of $35.2 billion

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Keysight Technologies fits this criterion perfectly. The company is a powerhouse in the electronic test and measurement space, providing the essential tools and expertise that underpin the rapid technological advancements we see across numerous critical industries today. 

The stock, having reached a 52-week high of $214.58 on Dec. 11, has pulled back 4.5% since then. It has surged 19.1% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 5.2% return.

www.barchart.com

Over the longer term, KEYS has gained 27.5% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI’s 13.1% increase. Additionally, shares have risen 19.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 10.1% returns during that period.

The stock has mostly traded above the 200-day moving average since early June. It is also trading above the 50-day moving average since late November, indicating renewed momentum. 

www.barchart.com

The stock has been rising lately due to a combination of strong financial performance and positive investor sentiment. For Q4 2025 (released on Nov. 24), Keysight Technologies reported a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue, to $1.42 billion for the quarter ended Oct. 31. Non-GAAP EPS also rose significantly, coming in at $1.91, up from $1.65 in the year-ago period, contributing to positive investor sentiment. The stock rose 2.9% on Nov. 24 and 10% on Nov. 25. 

In comparison, KEYS has outpaced its rival Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY), with TDY’s returns of 9.1% YTD and 6.4% over the past year. 

Overall, KEYS has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $219.75 suggests an upside of 7.3% ahead. 


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEYS 201.32 -3.55 -1.73%
Keysight Technologies Inc
TDY 503.81 -2.73 -0.54%
Teledyne Technologies Inc
$DOWI 47,996.72 -117.54 -0.24%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot