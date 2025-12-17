Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs See Turnaround Tuesday Bounce

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Lean hog futures reversed higher from the Monday weakness, with Tuesday gains of 75 cents to $1 higher. Open interest suggested some short covering, down 4,899 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was down $3.12 in the Tuesday afternoon report at $69.56. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 19 cents on December 12 at $82.99. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was 33 cents lower to $98.56 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 494,000 head, with the weekly total at 973,000. That was 8,000 head below last week after a revision to Monday and 1,175 head shy of the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.775, up $0.925,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $89.700, up $0.775

May 26 Hogs  closed at $93.375, up $0.875,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 89.700s +0.775 +0.87%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.775s +0.925 +1.10%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 93.375s +0.875 +0.95%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 4
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot