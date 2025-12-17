How Is Skyworks Solutions' Stock Performance Compared to Other Semiconductor Stocks?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Irvine, California-based Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ) designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. With a market cap of $9.8 billion , the company’s operations span the US, Indo-Pacific, and EMEA region.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks." SWKS fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the semiconductor industry.

Skyworks touched its 52-week high of $95.46 on Jan. 21 and is currently trading 30.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, SWKS stock has declined 11.1% over the past three months, notably lagging behind the iShares Semiconductor ETF’s ( SOXX ) 14.6% surge during the same time frame.

Skyworks’ performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. SWKS stock has plunged 25.6% on a YTD basis and 27.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming SOXX’s 37.5% surge in 2025 and 30.2% returns over the past year.

SWKS stock has traded mostly below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with some notable fluctuations and consistently below its 50-day moving average since early November, underscoring its bearish trend.

Skyworks Solutions’ stock prices gained more than 2% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q4 results on Nov. 4. During the quarter, the company secured 5G content across premium Android smartphones, including Google Pixel 10, Samsung Galaxy S25, and others. Further, it also expanded in-vehicle infotainment programs with BYD, Stellantis, and a leading Korean OEM.

Meanwhile, Skyworks reported a notable 7.3% year-over-year growth in revenues to $1.1 billion, beating the Street’s expectations by a significant margin. Moreover, SWKS delivered a notable 13.5% increase in adjusted EPS to $1.76, surpassing the consensus estimates by more than 15%.

Nonetheless, Skyworks has also underperformed its peer, Analog Devices, Inc.’s ( ADI ) 31% surge in 2025 and 28.7% returns over the past 52 weeks.