Hogs Post Gains on Turnaround Tuesday

Lean hog futures reversed higher from the Monday weakness, with Tuesday gains of 75 cents to $1 higher. USDA’s national base hog price was down $3.12 in the Tuesday afternoon report at $69.56. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 19 cents on December 12 at $82.99.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was 33 cents lower to $98.56 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 494,000 head, with the weekly total at 973,000. That was 8,000 head below last week after a revision to Monday and 1,175 head shy of the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.775, up $0.925,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $89.700, up $0.775