How Is APA's Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil & Gas Stocks?

Houston, Texas-based APA Corporation ( APA ) operates as an independent energy company. It explores, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $9.2 billion , APA’s oil and gas operations span the United States, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks." APA fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil & gas exploration & production industry.

APA touched its 52-week high of $27.72 on Dec. 5 and is currently trading 8.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, APA’s stock prices have surged 10.3% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s ( IEO ) 2.2% uptick during the same time frame.

APA has outperformed over the longer term as well. APA’s stock prices have surged 9.4% on a YTD basis and 10.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing IEO’s 3.2% uptick in 2025 and marginal 10 bps dip over the past year.

APA has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since mid-August and mostly above its 50-day moving average since June, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.

APA’s stock prices soared 9.1% in a single trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Nov. 5. Due to a significant drop in oil prices compared to the year-ago quarter, the company’s oil revenues for the quarter dropped 18.2% year-over-year to $1.5 billion. However, the company’s natural gas revenues observed a notable uptick. Overall, APA’s revenues for the quarter declined 16.4% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by a small margin.

However, APA’s margins observed a notable improvement, leading to a much more modest 7% decline in adjusted EPS to $0.93, surpassing the consensus estimates by a staggering 25.7%.

However, when compared to its peer, Marathon Oil Corporation ( MRO ) has soared 18.2% in 2025 and 12.8% over the past year, outperforming APA by a large margin.