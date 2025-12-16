How Is APA's Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil & Gas Stocks?

Houston, Texas-based APA Corporation (APA) operates as an independent energy company. It explores, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. With a market cap of $9.2 billion, APA’s oil and gas operations span the United States, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname.
Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as "mid-cap stocks." APA fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil & gas exploration & production industry.
APA touched its 52-week high of $27.72 on Dec. 5 and is currently trading 8.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, APA’s stock prices have surged 10.3% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s (IEO) 2.2% uptick during the same time frame.
APA has outperformed over the longer term as well. APA’s stock prices have surged 9.4% on a YTD basis and 10.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing IEO’s 3.2% uptick in 2025 and marginal 10 bps dip over the past year.
APA has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since mid-August and mostly above its 50-day moving average since June, with some fluctuations, underscoring its bullish trend.
APA’s stock prices soared 9.1% in a single trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Nov. 5. Due to a significant drop in oil prices compared to the year-ago quarter, the company’s oil revenues for the quarter dropped 18.2% year-over-year to $1.5 billion. However, the company’s natural gas revenues observed a notable uptick. Overall, APA’s revenues for the quarter declined 16.4% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by a small margin.
However, APA’s margins observed a notable improvement, leading to a much more modest 7% decline in adjusted EPS to $0.93, surpassing the consensus estimates by a staggering 25.7%.
However, when compared to its peer, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has soared 18.2% in 2025 and 12.8% over the past year, outperforming APA by a large margin.
Among the 30 analysts covering the APA stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” As of writing, the stock is trading slightly below its mean price target of $25.93.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.