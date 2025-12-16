Is EMCOR Group Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Norwalk, Connecticut-based EMCOR Group, Inc. ( EME ) operates as one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. With a market cap of $27.9 billion , the company serves commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional clients.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." EMCOR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the engineering & construction industry.

EMCOR touched its all-time high of $778.64 on Oct. 29 and is currently trading 19.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, EME stock prices have observed a marginal 74 bps dip over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 3% uptick during the same time frame.

However, EMCOR’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term. EME stock prices have soared 37.5% on a YTD basis and 30.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s 15.9% gains in 2025 and 12.7% returns over the past 52 weeks.

EME stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since early May and dropped below its 50-day moving average in early November, underscoring its previous bullish trend and recent downturn.

Despite reporting a significant surge in topline and earnings, EMCOR Group’s stock prices plummeted 16.6% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company observed an impressive 16.4% year-over-year surge in revenues to $4.3 billion, setting a record for Q3, but missed the Street’s expectations by 37 bps. Meanwhile, the company observed a slight decline in margins but reported a significant 13.3% growth in EPS to $6.57 and missed the consensus estimates by 1.2%.

While EMCOR’s financials missed expectations, it has a record $12.6 billion in remaining performance obligations, ensuring the company’s future growth trajectory. Following the initial decline, EME stock prices gained 4.3% in the subsequent trading session.

When compared to its peer, EME has lagged behind MasTec, Inc.’s ( MTZ ) 61.9% surge in 2025 and 59.9% gains over the past 52 weeks.