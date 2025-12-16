Is EMCOR Group Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Norwalk, Connecticut-based EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) operates as one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. With a market cap of $27.9 billion, the company serves commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional clients.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." EMCOR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the engineering & construction industry.
EMCOR touched its all-time high of $778.64 on Oct. 29 and is currently trading 19.8% below that peak. Meanwhile, EME stock prices have observed a marginal 74 bps dip over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3% uptick during the same time frame.
However, EMCOR’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term. EME stock prices have soared 37.5% on a YTD basis and 30.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s 15.9% gains in 2025 and 12.7% returns over the past 52 weeks.
EME stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since early May and dropped below its 50-day moving average in early November, underscoring its previous bullish trend and recent downturn.
Despite reporting a significant surge in topline and earnings, EMCOR Group’s stock prices plummeted 16.6% in the trading session following the release of its Q3 results on Oct. 30. The company observed an impressive 16.4% year-over-year surge in revenues to $4.3 billion, setting a record for Q3, but missed the Street’s expectations by 37 bps. Meanwhile, the company observed a slight decline in margins but reported a significant 13.3% growth in EPS to $6.57 and missed the consensus estimates by 1.2%.
While EMCOR’s financials missed expectations, it has a record $12.6 billion in remaining performance obligations, ensuring the company’s future growth trajectory. Following the initial decline, EME stock prices gained 4.3% in the subsequent trading session.
When compared to its peer, EME has lagged behind MasTec, Inc.’s (MTZ) 61.9% surge in 2025 and 59.9% gains over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 10 analysts covering the EME stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, its mean price target of $721 suggests a 15.5% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.