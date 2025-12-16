Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is C.H. Robinson Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
C_H_ Robinson Worldwide, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
C_H_ Robinson Worldwide, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) delivers freight transportation and supply chain solutions. By linking shippers and carriers across road, rail, ocean, and air, the company leverages technology and data to streamline operations and enhance efficiency across global logistics networks.

With a market capitalization of approximately $18.6 billion, C.H. Robinson firmly exceeds the $10 billion “large-cap” threshold. This scale allows it to manage millions of shipments annually and serve customers across diverse industries worldwide.

CHRW shares currently trade 3.2% below their December high of $162.79, yet the stock has surged 18.3% over the past three months. The gain decisively outpaces the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.5% gain, signaling confidence in the company’s execution.

www.barchart.com

Extending the horizon, CHRW stock has climbed 41.5% over the past 52 weeks and risen 52.6% year-to-date (YTD). Over the same periods, the Dow advanced only 10.5% and 13.8%, respectively, underscoring sustained relative strength.

Since Aug, the stock has traded above its 50-day moving average of $145.11, briefly dipping below the level in Oct before quickly reclaiming it. At the same time, CHRW stock has stayed above its 200-day moving average of $115.35 since Aug, reinforcing the broader uptrend.

www.barchart.com

Momentum accelerated on Oct 30, when the stock jumped nearly 19.7%, a day after the company reported Q3 2025 results. Although revenue declined 10.9% year over year to $4.14 billion, falling short of the $4.29 billion analyst estimate, adjusted EPS rose 9.4% to $1.40 and surpassed the $1.29 estimate, redirecting investor attention toward improved profitability.

Moreover, management strengthened that narrative by raising its 2026 operating income target by $50 million to $965 million–$1.04 billion, despite freight headwinds. This builds on a prior $350–$450 million uplift from 2023’s $553 million adjusted figure, driven by Lean AI productivity, margin expansion, and market share gains. 

To put CHRW's outperformance in context, its rival Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPDhas gained 27.9% over the past 52 weeks and climbed another 36.8% YTD. Even against that solid showing, C.H. Robinson’s stronger run keeps it a step ahead, signaling superior momentum. 

Wall Street remains broadly supportive of CHRW stock. Based on coverage from 26 analysts, the stock carries an overall rating of “Moderate Buy,” and already trades above the average price target of $150.36.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CHRW 157.61 +0.52 +0.33%
C.H. Robinson Ww
EXPD 151.57 -0.19 -0.13%
Expeditors Intl
$DOWI 48,416.56 -41.49 -0.09%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 1
Forget Palantir, This ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stock Beats PLTR on Value
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Here’s How to Properly Trade the Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Discount
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 4
As Tesla Gets Ready to Remove Its Robotaxi Safety Drivers and Launch New FSD Model, Should You Buy TSLA Stock Here?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
Inflation Data, AI Earnings and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot