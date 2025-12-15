Lamb Weston Stock: Is LW Underperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

With a market cap of $8.3 billion, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) is a food company specializing in the production, distribution, and marketing of frozen potato products across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and international markets. The company offers a wide range of frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as owned, licensed, and private-label brands such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia.
Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered "mid-cap" stocks, and Lamb Weston fits this criterion perfectly. Lamb Weston serves quick-service and full-service restaurants, retailers, and foodservice institutions through a broad network of sales personnel, brokers, and distributors.
Shares of the Eagle, Idaho-based company have pulled back 28.1% from its 52-week high of $83.98. LW stock has risen 7.7% over the past three months, outpacing the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) marginal gain over the same time frame.
Longer term, LW stock is down 9.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLP’s 1.4% rise. Moreover, shares of Lamb Weston have dipped 23.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 2.9% drop over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early November.
Shares of Lamb Weston soared 4.3% on Sept. 30 after the company reported Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.74 and net sales reached $1.66 billion, surpassing estimates. Investor optimism was further fueled by 6% volume growth, improved cost savings and lower SG&A expenses, and management’s solid full-year outlook projecting net sales of $6.35 billion - $6.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion - $1.20 billion.
In comparison, rival Kellanova (K) has outpaced LW stock. Shares of Kellanova have gained 3.4% over the past 52 weeks and 3.1% on a YTD basis.
Despite the stock’s weak performance, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. LW stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $65.27 is a premium of 8.6% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.