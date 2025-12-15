Snap-on Stock: Is SNA Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), based in Kenosha, Wisconsin, builds and sells professional tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair solutions. With a market cap of nearly $18.3 billion, well above the $10 billion “large-cap” line, the company serves automotive, aerospace, energy, and transportation markets through direct, distributor, and mobile channels.
SNA stock currently trades about 4.1% below its January high of $365.78. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 5.2%, outpacing the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which rose 3.4%, signaling short-term relative strength.
Over the past 52 weeks, SNA stock has edged down 1.4%, yet it posted a 3.3% gain year-to-date (YTD). In contrast, XLI climbed 13.8% over the same 52-week period and advanced nearly 19% YTD, highlighting Snap-on’s relative underperformance and the performance gap it must narrow to regain sector-level momentum.
Technically, the stock holds a steady footing. Since early Dec, SNA stock has stayed above its 50-day moving average of $339.90 and its 200-day moving average of $328.49, signaling improving sentiment.
On Oct 16, shares surged nearly 3.5% after Snap-on delivered a stronger-than-expected Q3 fiscal 2025 report a day prior. Growth in the Repair Systems & Information group lifted net sales 3.8% year over year to $1.19 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.
The improvement extended to profitability. Net earnings rose 5.7% to $265.4 million, while adjusted EPS came in at $4.71 per share, topping Street’s forecasts of $4.59.
For context, SNA’s rival Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has gained 8.8% over the past 52 weeks and 22.1% YTD, highlighting room for Snap-on to play catch-up.
Analysts remain upbeat despite recent stock softness. SNA stock holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 10 analysts, with a mean price target of $365.29, signaling a premium of 4.1% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.