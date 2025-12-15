Barchart.com
Snap-on Stock: Is SNA Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

Snap-on, Inc_ logo on building by-Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Snap-on, Inc_ logo on building by-Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA), based in Kenosha, Wisconsin, builds and sells professional tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair solutions. With a market cap of nearly $18.3 billion, well above the $10 billion “large-cap” line, the company serves automotive, aerospace, energy, and transportation markets through direct, distributor, and mobile channels. 

SNA stock currently trades about 4.1% below its January high of $365.78. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 5.2%, outpacing the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which rose 3.4%, signaling short-term relative strength.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, SNA stock has edged down 1.4%, yet it posted a 3.3% gain year-to-date (YTD). In contrast, XLI climbed 13.8% over the same 52-week period and advanced nearly 19% YTD, highlighting Snap-on’s relative underperformance and the performance gap it must narrow to regain sector-level momentum.

Technically, the stock holds a steady footing. Since early Dec, SNA stock has stayed above its 50-day moving average of $339.90 and its 200-day moving average of $328.49, signaling improving sentiment.

www.barchart.com

On Oct 16, shares surged nearly 3.5% after Snap-on delivered a stronger-than-expected Q3 fiscal 2025 report a day prior. Growth in the Repair Systems & Information group lifted net sales 3.8% year over year to $1.19 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

The improvement extended to profitability. Net earnings rose 5.7% to $265.4 million, while adjusted EPS came in at $4.71 per share, topping Street’s forecasts of $4.59. 

For context, SNA’s rival Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has gained 8.8% over the past 52 weeks and 22.1% YTD, highlighting room for Snap-on to play catch-up.

Analysts remain upbeat despite recent stock softness. SNA stock holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 10 analysts, with a mean price target of $365.29, signaling a premium of 4.1% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

