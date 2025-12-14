Is Trimble Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Westminster, Colorado-based Trimble Inc. ( TRMB ) is an original equipment manufacturer of positioning, surveying, and machine control products. Valued at $19.1 billion by a market cap, Trimble amalgamates physical and digital worlds through hardware, software, and services across agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation industries.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Trimble fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific & technical instruments industry. Its solutions enable customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow, and move goods for a better quality of life.

Trimble touched its three-year high of $87.50 on Aug. 6 and is currently trading 8.3% below that peak. Meanwhile, TRMB stock prices have dipped 77 bps over the past three months, notably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 4.8% gains during the same time frame.

Trimble has lagged behind the Nasdaq over the longer term as well. TRMB stock prices have gained 13.6% on a YTD basis and 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 20.1% surge in 2025 and 16.5% gains over the past year.

TRMB stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since early May and above its 50-day moving average since late November, underscoring its bullish trend.

Trimble’s stock prices gained 2.5% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q3 results on Nov. 5. The company observed a notable surge in organic revenues, which pushed its topline and annualized recurring revenues. Driven by a surge in subscription and services revenues, the company’s overall topline grew 2.9% year-over-year to $901.2 million. Further, its adjusted EPS soared 15.7% year-over-year to $0.81, beating the consensus estimates by 12.5%.

Meanwhile, Trimble has notably outperformed its peer, Fortive Corporation’s ( FTV ) 26.8% decline on a YTD basis and 28.5% plunge over the past 52 weeks.