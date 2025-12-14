Is Trimble Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Westminster, Colorado-based Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is an original equipment manufacturer of positioning, surveying, and machine control products. Valued at $19.1 billion by a market cap, Trimble amalgamates physical and digital worlds through hardware, software, and services across agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation industries.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Trimble fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the scientific & technical instruments industry. Its solutions enable customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow, and move goods for a better quality of life.
Trimble touched its three-year high of $87.50 on Aug. 6 and is currently trading 8.3% below that peak. Meanwhile, TRMB stock prices have dipped 77 bps over the past three months, notably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 4.8% gains during the same time frame.
Trimble has lagged behind the Nasdaq over the longer term as well. TRMB stock prices have gained 13.6% on a YTD basis and 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 20.1% surge in 2025 and 16.5% gains over the past year.
TRMB stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since early May and above its 50-day moving average since late November, underscoring its bullish trend.
Trimble’s stock prices gained 2.5% in the trading session following the release of its impressive Q3 results on Nov. 5. The company observed a notable surge in organic revenues, which pushed its topline and annualized recurring revenues. Driven by a surge in subscription and services revenues, the company’s overall topline grew 2.9% year-over-year to $901.2 million. Further, its adjusted EPS soared 15.7% year-over-year to $0.81, beating the consensus estimates by 12.5%.
Meanwhile, Trimble has notably outperformed its peer, Fortive Corporation’s (FTV) 26.8% decline on a YTD basis and 28.5% plunge over the past 52 weeks.
Among the 13 analysts covering the TRMB stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $97.70 suggests a 21.7% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.