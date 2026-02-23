Is Microsoft Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $2.9 trillion , Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is a global technology company that develops and supports a wide range of software, services, devices, and cloud-based solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company distributes its products through OEMs, partners, resellers, and direct online and retail channels.

Companies worth more than $200 billion are generally considered "mega-cap" stocks, and Microsoft fits this criterion perfectly. Its operations are organized into three main segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing, covering products such as Microsoft 365, Azure, LinkedIn, Dynamics, Windows, Xbox, and cloud-based AI and security solutions.

Shares of the Redmond, Washington-based company have slipped 30.1% from its 52-week high of $555.45 . MSFT stock has decreased 17.8% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 7% rise over the same time frame.

Longer term, MSFT stock is down 19.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming DOWI's 3% gain. Moreover, shares of Microsoft have declined 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 14% return over the same time frame.

The stock has shown a bearish trend, trading below its 50-day moving average since November 2025.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.14 and revenue of $81.27 billion on Jan. 28, Microsoft shares tumbled nearly 10% the next day as investors fixated on Azure growth slowing to 39% year-over-year, down from 40% last quarter. The reaction was compounded by weakness in the More Personal Computing segment, which posted $14.25 billion in revenue, missing the estimate and signaling softness in Windows, Surface, and gaming.

In comparison, rival Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) has lagged behind MSFT stock. ORCL stock has dipped 27.1% on a YTD basis and 15.3% over the past 52 weeks.