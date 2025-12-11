Is Molina Healthcare Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $8.7 billion, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) delivers managed healthcare services to low-income individuals and families. It serves members through Medicaid, Medicare, and state insurance marketplace programs.
Companies valued at less than $10 billion are generally considered "mid-cap" stocks, and Molina Healthcare fits this criterion perfectly. The company operates across four key segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other.
Shares of the Long Beach, California-based company have dropped 55.4% from its 52-week high of $359.97. Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 10.4%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 5.6% rise during the same period.
Longer term, MOH stock is down 44.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's nearly 13% gain. Moreover, shares of the company have dipped 46.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 8.6% increase over the same time frame.
The stock has been in a bearish trend, consistently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late May.
Shares of MOH tumbled 17.5% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 22 as its adjusted EPS slid to $1.84 from $6.01 due to elevated medical costs. The company disclosed that roughly half of the underperformance came from the Marketplace segment. Additionally, Molina slashed its full-year 2025 adjusted profit forecast to about $14 per share, citing continued pressure from higher-than-expected healthcare utilization, particularly in Medicare and Marketplace plans.
In comparison, rival CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has outperformed MOH stock. CVS stock has surged 75.9% YTD and 43.2% over the past 52 weeks.
Due to the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. MOH stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 18 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $170 is a premium of 5.9% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.